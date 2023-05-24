'Don't Say Gay' to ‘Monkey This Up’: When Ron DeSantis exposed his anti-woke stand

As Republican Ron DeSantis gears up to announce his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential election, here's a look at five instances that have highlighted his controversial "anti-woke" agenda, marking his political journey. (ALSO READ: Donald Trump has found his match? All you need to know about Ron DeSantis) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump, will announce his 2024 US presidential bid on May 24, 2023.(AFP)

DeSantis and the Controversial Gun Laws

One controversy surrounding Governor Ron DeSantis centres around his signing of a bill that allows Floridians to carry concealed guns without a permit. DeSantis has expressed support for expanding gun rights, stating his belief in the right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their families. Republican Senator Jay Collins, who sponsored the bill, emphasized that the government should not hinder law-abiding Americans' ability to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Critics of the concealed carry bill argue that it will make the state more dangerous, pointing to previous mass shootings in Florida. They believe that the elimination of permit requirements, training, and background checks could have negative consequences. Democratic lawmakers and gun safety advocates express concerns about public safety and the potential for increased risks associated with unregulated carrying of concealed firearms.

2. Bills Impacting the LGBTQ Community

Another controversy surrounding Governor Ron DeSantis involves the signing of bills that ban gender-affirming care for minors, restrict discussions of personal pronouns in schools, target drag shows, and impose bathroom restrictions. DeSantis signed these bills at the evangelical Cambridge Christian School in Tampa, drawing criticism from Democrats and LGBTQ advocates. Democratic state Senator Shevrin Jones, who is gay, voiced opposition, arguing that the bills curtail the rights of parents with transgender children and contradict the principles of inclusivity and equality.

One of the DeSantis bill, "Don't Say Gay" bill or the Parental Rights in Education Act (HB 1557), has received severe backlash across the United States, including from The Walt Disney Company. This Florida state law limits discussion or instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in schools. Disney's CEO, Bob Chapek, apologised for his initial silence on the bill and stated that he had contacted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to express his concerns. Despite the controversy and widespread criticism, Governor DeSantis confirmed his intention to sign the bill into law. (ALSO READ: DeSantis's Presidential bid blitz mared by Disney, Florida pays the price)

3. DeSantis Faces Backlash Over Migrant Planes Controversy

In September, DeSantis faced backlash when he approved a $12 million budget to transport migrants out of Florida. He dispatched two planes carrying around 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts. The move drew criticism for being perceived as a "cruel, premeditated political stunt" by the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. Massachusetts authorities reportedly received no advance notice of the arrivals, further fuelling the outcry.

4. 'Monkey This Up' Comment

During the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election, DeSantis made headlines when he said voters should not "monkey this up" while discussing the candidacy of Andrew Gillum, who was aiming to become Florida's first African-American governor. Critics interpreted the comment as racially insensitive, given its potential connotations in the context of an African-American candidate​​.

5. Covid-19 Restrictions Lifted in 2020

In 2020, amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, DeSantis issued an executive order lifting restrictions on businesses statewide and stopping fines for non-compliance with mask mandates. This decision, made at a time when vaccines were not yet available, was criticised for potentially endangering lives​.

6. Banning of Amanda Gorman's Inauguration Poem

Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis has faced scrutiny after a school in Florida banned the poem "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman, which she recited at Joe Biden's inauguration, following a single parental complaint. The decision came after a single parental complaint, labelling the poem as "not educational" and claiming it contained "indirectly hate messages." Gorman expressed her disappointment, emphasizing that censoring works by marginalized voices inhibits children from exploring literature and hampers their right to exercise free thought and free speech. The incident adds to the ongoing controversies surrounding DeSantis and his perceived stance on issues of censorship and marginalized voices.

As Ron DeSantis prepares to enter the race for the US Presidential election, these moments shed light on his tumultuous tenure and the controversies that have marked his political career.

