IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party
Most Republican senators have also indicated they will not support the conviction of Trump in this week’s Senate impeachment trial.(REUTERS)
Most Republican senators have also indicated they will not support the conviction of Trump in this week’s Senate impeachment trial.(REUTERS)
world news

Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party

The plan would be to run candidates in some races but also to endorse center-right candidates in others, be they Republicans, independents or Democrats, the people say.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:37 PM IST

Dozens of former Republican officials, who view the party as unwilling to stand up to former President Donald Trump and his attempts to undermine US democracy, are in talks to form a centre-right breakaway party, four people involved in the discussions told Reuters.

The early stage discussions include former elected Republicans, former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump, ex-Republican ambassadors and Republican strategists, the people involved say.

More than 120 of them held a Zoom call last Friday to discuss the breakaway group, which would run on a platform of "principled conservatism," including adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law - ideas those involved say have been trashed by Trump.

The plan would be to run candidates in some races but also to endorse centre-right candidates in others, be they Republicans, independents or Democrats, the people say.

Also read| With Biden at helm in US, India-Iran trade prospects may improve: Exporters

Evan McMullin, who was chief policy director for the House Republican Conference and ran as an independent in the 2016 presidential election, told Reuters that he co-hosted the Zoom call with former officials concerned about Trump’s grip on Republicans and the nativist turn the party has taken.

Three other people confirmed to Reuters the call and the discussions for a potential splinter party, but asked not to be identified.

Among the call participants were John Mitnick, general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security under Trump; former Republican congressman Charlie Dent; Elizabeth Neumann, deputy chief of staff in the Homeland Security Department under Trump; and Miles Taylor, another former Trump homeland security official.

The talks highlight the wide intra-party rift over Trump's false claims of election fraud and the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol. Most Republicans remain fiercely loyal to the former president, but others seek a new direction for the party.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a charge of inciting an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol on the day Congress was gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Also read| On Twitter, govt row in India, US says committed to supporting democratic values

Call participants said they were particularly dismayed by the fact that more than half of the Republicans in Congress - eight senators and 139 House representatives - voted to block certification of Biden's election victory just hours after the Capitol siege.

Most Republican senators have also indicated they will not support the conviction of Trump in this week’s Senate impeachment trial.

“Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy,” McMullin told Reuters. “The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new.”

Asked about the discussions for a third party, Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, said: “These losers left the Republican Party when they voted for Joe Biden.”

A representative for the Republican National Committee referred to a recent statement from Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

"If we continue to attack each other and focus on attacking on fellow Republicans, if we have disagreements within our party, then we are losing sight of 2022 (elections)," McDaniel said on Fox News last month.

Also read| Joe Biden in call with China's Xi Jinping raises human rights, trade

"The only way we’re going to win is if we come together," she said.

The Biden White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McMullin said just over 40% of those on last week's Zoom call backed the idea of a breakaway, national third party. Another option under discussion is to form a “faction” that would operate either inside the current Republican Party or outside it.

Names under consideration for a new party include the Integrity Party and the Center Right Party. If it is decided instead to form a faction, one name under discussion is the Center Right Republicans.

Members are aware that the US political landscape is littered with the remains of previous failed attempts at national third parties.

“But there is a far greater hunger for a new political party out there than I have ever experienced in my lifetime,” one participant said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anti-trump protest republican senator united states of america
app
Close
In this Feb. 9, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden meets with business leaders to discuss a coronavirus relief package in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Republicans are attacking the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan. It's an all-angles attempt by the GOP to derail Biden’s top priority as it starts moving through a Congress that his party controls only narrowly. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
In this Feb. 9, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden meets with business leaders to discuss a coronavirus relief package in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Republicans are attacking the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan. It's an all-angles attempt by the GOP to derail Biden’s top priority as it starts moving through a Congress that his party controls only narrowly. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
world news

Biden seeks more foreign workers while skirting H-1B visa uproar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:29 PM IST
US President Joe Biden’s proposal could benefit Indian IT professionals who sometimes wait for decades to gain permanent US residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Consideration should be given to the effectiveness of the vaccine against the 501Y.V2variant," Nkengasong said.(Reuters file photo)
"Consideration should be given to the effectiveness of the vaccine against the 501Y.V2variant," Nkengasong said.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Nations without South African variant should use AstraZeneca vaccine: CDC

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:25 PM IST
For countries that have reported circulation of the 501Y.V2 variant, they should accelerate their preparedness to introduce all vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong told a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, (REUTERS)
world news

'Kent' Covid-19 variant will sweep the world, says UK genetic surveillance chief

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Kent variant has "swept the country" and "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability," Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctor Anil Mehta administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London. (AP)
Doctor Anil Mehta administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London. (AP)
world news

In UK, roving teams bring coronavirus vaccine shots to homeless

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Earlier this week, Britain’s government also urged anyone living in the UK unlawfully to register with a doctor and receive a vaccine, promising that they would not have their immigration status checked or risk deportation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street, London, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_11_2021_000018A)(AP)
London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street, London, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_11_2021_000018A)(AP)
world news

Boris Johnson targets vaccines for everyone over 50 by April

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The UK’s vaccination program continues at speed, with more than 13 million people having now received their first dose. Data relating to the pandemic is also improving, with cases of the virus, hospitalizations and deaths all falling, Vallance said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of a Covid-19&nbsp;vaccine&nbsp;candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters)
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters)
world news

Mexico approves Chinese Covid vaccines CanSino and CoronaVac

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:02 PM IST
In addition to CanSino and Sinovac's CoronaVac, Mexico has authorized three other Covid-19 vaccines: those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lightning Complex fire consumes trees and a fence along Empire Grade Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains community of Bonny Doon near Santa Cruz, California. (AP)
Lightning Complex fire consumes trees and a fence along Empire Grade Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains community of Bonny Doon near Santa Cruz, California. (AP)
world news

Trump’s environmental policies killed thousands of people, scientists say

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The findings rely on comparisons with previous US norms and those in other countries to make statistical assumptions about what mortality rates might have been if Trump hadn’t swerved away from the global scientific consensus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks to department of defence officials at the Pentagon on February 10, 2021. (AP)
US President Joe Biden speaks to department of defence officials at the Pentagon on February 10, 2021. (AP)
world news

US President Joe Biden forms military task force to tackle China

By Yashwant Raj | Edited by Sanya Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Later, Biden spoke about his “priorities of protecting the American people’s security... and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific” in his first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most Republican senators have also indicated they will not support the conviction of Trump in this week’s Senate impeachment trial.(REUTERS)
Most Republican senators have also indicated they will not support the conviction of Trump in this week’s Senate impeachment trial.(REUTERS)
world news

Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The plan would be to run candidates in some races but also to endorse center-right candidates in others, be they Republicans, independents or Democrats, the people say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

China-US confrontation a disaster for both countries, Xi tells Biden

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:36 PM IST
He also said Beijing and Washington should re-establish various mechanisms for dialogue in order to understand each others' intentions and avoid misunderstandings, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jesus Huerta outside the Los Angeles Mission located in the Skid Row community in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jesus Huerta outside the Los Angeles Mission located in the Skid Row community in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
world news

South African coronavirus variant detected in California for first time

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Thirty labs across the state are working to sequence genomes and potentially uncover additional cases of variants, Governor Newsom said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators with Myanmar national flags shout slogans against the military coup during a protest march in Mandalay,(AP)
Demonstrators with Myanmar national flags shout slogans against the military coup during a protest march in Mandalay,(AP)
world news

In rural Myanmar, residents protect police who reject coup

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:29 PM IST
A video shot by a local man of Wednesday's drama showed how as the officer tried to cajole the group to return to the fold, a young policeman stepped forward to argue with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People exit a shopping mall as it closes early according to government-imposed Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Kuwait City.(AP)
People exit a shopping mall as it closes early according to government-imposed Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Kuwait City.(AP)
world news

Kuwait currency peg in spotlight as nation runs short of cash

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:28 PM IST
While other Gulf Arab states tapped global debt markets to bolster strained finances amid the pandemic, Kuwait has been hamstrung by lawmakers’ resistance to approve a law that would enable the government to borrow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India in February 2018. (REUTERS)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India in February 2018. (REUTERS)
world news

Justin Trudeau calls up Narendra Modi, seeks Covid-19 vaccine shipment

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Sanya Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Dispatch of shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada is believed to be “imminent” and awaiting emergency-use authorisation by public health authorities in Canada
READ FULL STORY
Close
An American flag flies at half staff outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(Bloomberg)
An American flag flies at half staff outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(Bloomberg)
world news

White House officials back economist Lisa Cook for Fed Board

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Cook, who teaches at Michigan State University, is also on the steering committee of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a think tank co-founded by White House adviser Heather Boushey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP