Drunk US man drives 38 miles with body of accident victim in passenger seat

A drunk car driver in Texas in the United States allegedly hit a pedestrian. The body of the victim flew up into the air and landed into the passenger seat of the vehicle. The bizarre accident happened on Saturday night. The police found out about the incident when they found the driver passed out near a Jack in the Box restaurant in White Settlement, Texas. A drunk car driver in Texas in the United States, allegedly hit a pedestrian and the legless body of the victim flew up into the air and landed into the passenger seat of the vehicle.(White Settlement Police)

The driver covered 38 miles in his car from the accident site, with the victim's body lying on the front passenger seat, before passing out near the restaurant, reported NBC DFW. The driver was found slumped over the steering wheel of the car which had suffered extensive damage to its front end, hood and windshield.

White Settlement Police later identified the driver as 31-year-old Nestor Lujan Flores of Arlington. He was detained for further investigation.

As per an arrest warrant released on Monday night, employees of the restaurant told police that the driver had come asking them for a phone charger. And they had noticed blood on his shirt and hands.

After investigation, Police identified the victim as a 45-year-old homeless man who was known to stay near I-30 in Cockrell Road in Dallas County. Police say the victim's legs were recovered from there.

According to police, Flores drove from the accident scene to the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said that Flores didn't call 911 to report about the collision.

“It’s very unfortunate that he did not realize that this was a human being to stop and render aid, and call for help. When you’re impaired to this level where you hit a pedestrian on the roadway and you think it’s an animal, that’s a significant impairment," said Cook.

Meanwhile, Flores told police that he thought he had hit a deer in Dallas and continued driving to the Jack In The Box restaurant, reported NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.