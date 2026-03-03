Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights: Which UAE air routes are reopening? Updates on Emirates, flydubai and Etihad

Emirates said it would also fly limited flights beginning Monday evening, but it wasn’t immediately clear if those had begun. The airline previously said it was suspending flights until 3 pm local time on Tuesday. “We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority,” it said.

At least 15 Etihad flights took off from Abu Dhabi’s airport on Monday to help evacuate passengers who have been stranded there, according to tracking service Flightradar24. The flights headed to a variety of destinations, including Islamabad, Paris, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Cairo and London. But regular commercial flights remained cancelled.

Long-haul carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates , based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and budget carrier FlyDubai, said they would operate select flights from the country, where air traffic was suspended Saturday, as reported by AP. Dubai’s government told passengers to head to airports only if they were contacted directly during what it said would be a “limited resumption of operations.”

Several international airlines on Monday resumed limited flights from the United Arab Emirates. This offered some relief to passengers stuck in airports and cities amid airspace closures following the ongoing US-Iran conflict. After missile and drone strikes led to the closure of major airspaces, many airports in the Gulf region halted their operations, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

FlyDubai said it would operate four flights departing the city and another five arriving planes on Monday. “We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure an efficient, gradual return to operations. The situation remains dynamic, and we continue to monitor closely and amend our schedule accordingly,” it said in an emailed statement as reported by AP.

Indigo to operate some flights on these routes IndiGo will operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to four Indian cities on March 3 to bring back passengers. A source told news agency PTI that flights from Jeddah will be operated to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. "IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March, 2026 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

What have airlines told their passengers

Regional Airspace Disruption – Operational Update. All Etihad's scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 14:00 UAE time on Wednesday, 4 March.

The Israeli and US attacks on Iran and Tehran's military response forced the closure of airspace in various countries across the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, along with key airports, including Dubai and Doha.