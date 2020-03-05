e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Dubai requests all sports activities to be postponed due to coronavirus

Dubai requests all sports activities to be postponed due to coronavirus

The circular, issued by Dubai Sports Council, said the request was a precautionary measure to ensure public health.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:04 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
The United Arab Emirates has reported at least 27 cases of people infected with coronavirus.
The United Arab Emirates has reported at least 27 cases of people infected with coronavirus. (AFP)
         

Dubai has asked sports events organisers to postpone all sports related activities until the end of the month due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a government circular seen by Reuters.

The circular, issued by Dubai Sports Council, said the request was a precautionary measure to ensure public health.

Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai government media office did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

The United Arab Emirates has reported at least 27 cases of people infected with the virus.

tags
top news
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news