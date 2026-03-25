Dubai war news Live: One killed in Bahrain; UAE, Saudi mulling fight against Iran, says report

Mar 25, 2026 7:37:51 AM IST

Dubai war news Live: Donald Trump’s abrupt pause in his showdown with Iran followed warnings from Gulf states that the war was veering into a far more perilous phase and rising fears among officials in the region that Washington had misjudged Tehran’s readiness to escalate, regional sources and analysts said.

Gulf Arab states warned him directly that U.S. strikes on Iran’s power plants would trigger Iranian retaliation on their own vital energy and desalination facilities, according to three regional sources who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

via Reuters