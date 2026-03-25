Dubai war news Live: One killed in Bahrain; UAE, Saudi mulling fight against Iran, says report
Dubai news Live: A civilian working with the UAE armed forces was killed in Bahrain on Tuesday following a drone attack. Five others were injured in the incident, according to UAE's defende ministry.
- 1 Mins agoDid warning from Gulf lead to Trump's pause in Iran showdown?
- 21 Mins agoUS to send more troops to Middle East
- 23 Mins agoPakistan to mediate Iran-US talks?
- 28 Mins agoOne killed in Bahrain
Dubai war news Live: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are mulling a fight against Iran in the ongoing war as the Gulf states are ‘inching toward’ a more active role, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Amid the ongoing war between Iran and the US, the Middle East continues to report incidents. ...Read More
Bahrain's defence ministry said that a Moroccon national working as a contractor with the armed forces was killed during routine mission after an Iranian missile strike. Meanwhile, a drone strike on a fuel tank at the Kuwait International Airport set off a fire on Wednesday morning.
Dubai war news Live: Did warning from Gulf lead to Trump's pause in Iran showdown?
Dubai war news Live: Donald Trump’s abrupt pause in his showdown with Iran followed warnings from Gulf states that the war was veering into a far more perilous phase and rising fears among officials in the region that Washington had misjudged Tehran’s readiness to escalate, regional sources and analysts said.
Gulf Arab states warned him directly that U.S. strikes on Iran’s power plants would trigger Iranian retaliation on their own vital energy and desalination facilities, according to three regional sources who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
via Reuters
Middle East war news Live: US to send more troops to Middle East
Middle East war news Live: The American military is preparing to deploy around 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, The The Associated Press reported, citing sources. The deployment will take place in the coming days. The unit is considered the Army's emergency response force and can typically be deployed on short notice. The force would include a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team as well as Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, the division's commander, and division staff, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.
Middle East war news Live: Pakistan to mediate Iran-US talks?
Dubai war news Live: US President Donald Trump gave clear indications on Tuesday that negotiations with Iran to end the war may be held in Pakistan, as he shared on social media a screenshot of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's invitation. PM Sharif posted on X on Tuesday evening: “Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”
Trump took a screenshot and posted that on his Truth Social account within an hour. This marked a major turnaround for Trump after repeatedly claiming that the US had “already won” the war. Read full report
Dubai war news Live: One killed in Bahrain
Dubai war news Live: Bahrain's defence ministry said that a Moroccon national working as a contractor with the armed forces was killed during routine mission after an Iranian missile strike