IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Dubai's Latifa urged UK police to reopen sister's kidnapping case: Report
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum(AP)
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum(AP)
world news

Dubai's Latifa urged UK police to reopen sister's kidnapping case: Report

Latifa reportedly asked Cambridgeshire Police to refocus on the case of her sister Shamsa, now 39, who was captured aged 18 and has not been seen in public since.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:47 PM IST

Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, has written to British police asking them to reopen their investigation into the kidnap of her older sister from a street in Cambridge in 2000, the BBC reported on Thursday.

In a handwritten letter seen by the British broadcaster and dated 2018, Latifa asked Cambridgeshire Police to refocus on the case of her sister Shamsa, now 39, who was captured aged 18 and has not been seen in public since. Reuters has not seen the letter.

The Dubai government's media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cambridgeshire police confirmed it had received a letter, dated February 2018, in relation to the case and that it was part of an "ongoing review".

Latifa, 35, is herself the subject of international concern. In a video message filmed in a bathroom and obtained by the BBC, she said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa.

The UAE last week said Latifa was being cared for at home by family and medical professionals.

The two women's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has rejected findings by a London High Court judge who said last year that he accepted as proved allegations that the sheikh had ordered the abductions of his daughters.

Britain has called on the United Arab Emirates to show proof that Latifa was still alive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dubai united kingdom
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fauci announced the National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes of lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fauci announced the National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes of lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

Anthony Fauci asks Americans to take whatever vaccine is available

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci warns people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, attendees applaud during a ceremony to mark the official end of extreme poverty in China held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,(AP)
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, attendees applaud during a ceremony to mark the official end of extreme poverty in China held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing,(AP)
world news

China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The propaganda apparatus has been linking national successes to Xi, including fighting the coronavirus, China’s rise as a technology creator and December’s successful lunar mission to bring back moon rocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa attends an event in Manama, Bahrain.(AP)
Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa attends an event in Manama, Bahrain.(AP)
world news

Israel, Bahrain leaders discuss Iran, possible vaccine plant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalised ties with Israel on Sept. 15 in part over shared concerns about Iran, in a deal forged by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum(AP)
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum(AP)
world news

Dubai's Latifa urged UK police to reopen sister's kidnapping case: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Latifa reportedly asked Cambridgeshire Police to refocus on the case of her sister Shamsa, now 39, who was captured aged 18 and has not been seen in public since.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Commission was worried about "ghost" vaccines.(AP)
A second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Commission was worried about "ghost" vaccines.(AP)
world news

Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' Covid vaccines in EU: Officials

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Two officials with the bloc's executive European Commission estimated that around 400 million doses of "ghost" vaccine had been offered by fraudsters at a price of up to 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(HT Photo)
The Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(HT Photo)
world news

Sri Lanka receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Sri Lanka's acting health minister Channa Jayasumana said 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine arrived on Thursday. He said the new batch was ordered under an agreement between the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka and the Serum Institute of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moderna has been aiming to ramp up production of the vaccine, its first and only revenue-generating product.(REUTERS)
Moderna has been aiming to ramp up production of the vaccine, its first and only revenue-generating product.(REUTERS)
world news

Moderna expects $18.4 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Moderna said it was also in talks with the COVAX vaccine facility, co-led by the World Health Organization, to supply vaccine doses in 2021 and 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, US. (Reuters)
Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, US. (Reuters)
world news

Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their Covid-19 vaccine in new trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:22 PM IST
"The rate of mutations in the current virus is higher than expected," Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in an interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government is due to issue papers in the coming days outlining its approach to financial technology (fintech) and capital markets.(REUTERS)
The government is due to issue papers in the coming days outlining its approach to financial technology (fintech) and capital markets.(REUTERS)
world news

Five things shaping Britain's financial rulebooks after Brexit

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Here are five things set to shape the City of London financial hub following its loss of access to the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at a settlement in Russia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at a settlement in Russia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

Afghanistan reports H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The virus killed 794 birds on the farm, with the rest of the 22,000-strong flock slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Afghan authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the first rollout of vaccinations in Australia at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney on February 21, 2021. (Photo by STEVEN SAPHORE / AFP)(AFP)
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the first rollout of vaccinations in Australia at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney on February 21, 2021. (Photo by STEVEN SAPHORE / AFP)(AFP)
world news

African Union backs India's call to waive IP rights on Covid-19 drugs

Reuters, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
South Africa and India, which both manufacture drugs and vaccines, made the proposal at the WTO last year, arguing that intellectual property rules were hindering the urgent scale-up of vaccine production and provision of medical products to some patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue teams carry the body of a miner after an illegal gold mine collapsed killing at least three people, with more believed to be buried under the rubble, in the village of Buranga in Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi on February 25, 2021. (Photo by RIDWAN / AFP)(AFP)
Rescue teams carry the body of a miner after an illegal gold mine collapsed killing at least three people, with more believed to be buried under the rubble, in the village of Buranga in Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi on February 25, 2021. (Photo by RIDWAN / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Indonesia hunts for missing after mine collapse kills six

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:28 PM IST
A landslide Wednesday evening buried the remote site on Sulawesi island's Parigi Moutong district, where five women and one man died while some 16 survivors were pulled from the debris.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An exterior view of the YouTube Space in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
An exterior view of the YouTube Space in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
world news

YouTube's new feature will allow parents to choose what children can watch

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The mode will launch first with an early beta, with a wider beta rolling out "in the coming months."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees walk around with face masks at the JBS USA meat packing plant,(Reuters)
Employees walk around with face masks at the JBS USA meat packing plant,(Reuters)
world news

World’s top meat supplier envisions separate plant-based company

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Brazil-based JBS is just one of many sprawling, legacy food companies trying to up their meat-substitutes game as burgers and sausages made from plant proteins become mainstream.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings add to evidence that friction at ports is weighing on Britain’s ability to trade following after the nation left the European Union’s common customs system.(Bloomberg photo)
The findings add to evidence that friction at ports is weighing on Britain’s ability to trade following after the nation left the European Union’s common customs system.(Bloomberg photo)
world news

UK companies say Brexit paperwork is biggest headache stressing supply chains

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:21 PM IST
About 38% of exporters and 39% of importers identified form-filling as their main hurdle, according to a survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac