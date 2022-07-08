Home / India News / ‘During my tenure as PM…’: Manmohan Singh remembers Japan's Shinzo Abe
‘During my tenure as PM…’: Manmohan Singh remembers Japan's Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. 
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and ex-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.(PIB file)
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and ex-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.(PIB file)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 07:32 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said he was shocked to learn about the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech earlier in the day.

"During my tenure as PM, we worked to raise both our countries' ties to level of a global and strategic partnership. Our efforts elevated India-Japan relations to a qualitatively new level," Singh said in a statement.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. Earlier, in a message, Singh said, “Deeply shocked by the tragic attack on my friend former Prime Minister Abe. My prayers are with him and family.”

He was airlifted to a hospital but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital. Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences over the demise of Abe, and lauded his role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Japan.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family and to the people of Japan," Gandhi said on Twitter.

