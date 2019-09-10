e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Dutch police officer kills children before shooting self

Emergency response teams were at the scene, a home in Dordrecht, near the port of Rotterdam and forensics teams were also present.

world Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Amsterdam
A Dutch police officer shot and killed his two young children and himself at a home in the city of Dordrecht on Monday evening, (Representative Image)
A Dutch police officer shot and killed his two young children and himself at a home in the city of Dordrecht on Monday evening, (Representative Image)(Getty Images)
         

A Dutch police officer shot and killed his two young children and himself at a home in the city of Dordrecht on Monday evening, a police official said.

The 34-year-old policeman also shot and seriously wounded his 28-year-old wife, said police spokeswoman Miriam Slot. The children were aged eight and 12, she said.

Emergency response teams were at the scene, a home in Dordrecht, near the port of Rotterdam and forensics teams were also present.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff said on Twitter he was planning to visit the site of the “very serious shooting incident”.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 03:34 IST

tags
more from world
trending topics
Masood AzharVikram landerPrithviraj ChauhanAkshay KumarApple Event 2019Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio Fiber100 days of Modi 2.0The Sky Is PinkJasprit BumrahSBINarendra ModiJio Fiber ImpactRBSE 12th Supplementary ResultiPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11
top news
    latest news
      don't miss