'Earth could have many times its current population. Don't have...': Elon Musk
- Musk, on various occasions, has been raising the concerns regarding the population collapse, calling it the "biggest threat to civilization". He argues that the narrative that people are not having kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense."
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Monday again expressed his concern over a possible "population collapse" as he said: "We definitely don't have too many people". Responding to a tweet mentioning the Tesla CEO, along with an article arguing the environmental challenges posed by the declining birthrate, Musk wrote, "Earth could sustain many times its current human population and the ecosystem would be fine."
Musk, on various occasions, has been raising the concerns regarding the population collapse, calling it the "biggest threat to civilization". He argues that the narrative that people are not having kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense."
Earlier in May, his tweet saying Japan would "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate triggered uproar on the Internet. However, much of it was focused on the Japanese government for not doing enough to address the issue.
"At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world," he said in a May 9 tweet. The post was in reaction to a report which said Japan's population fell by a record 644,000 to 125.5 million in 2021. The east-Asian country has negative population growth. Its population peaked in 2008 and since then it has been on a decline due to its low birthrate to about 125 million as of last year despite government warnings and sporadic attempts to grapple with the issue.
However, Japan is still the world's third-largest economy after the United States and China. A similar trend can also be seen in other countries such as Germany, Italy and South Korea.
Mainland China's birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, data showed in January, according reports, Noting the falling birthrate, the Chinese government in 2021 scrapped its decades-old one-child policy, replacing it with a two-child limit to try to avoid the economic risks from a rapidly ageing population.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
-
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics