Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

ANI |
May 09, 2023 05:17 AM IST

Afghanistan earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 3:32 am IST on Tuesday and hit at a depth of 120 kilometres.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted 116 kilometres South East of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 120 kilometres. (Representative)
The earthquake occurred at 3:32 am IST on Tuesday and hit at a depth of 120 kilometres. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3, Occurred on 09-05-2023, 03:32:23 IST, Lat: 36.47 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 116km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 3, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet

The earthquake occurred at 3:21 pm IST on May 3 and hit Afghanistan at a depth of 169 Kilometers, the NCS said.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2, Occurred on 03-05-2023, 15:21:18 IST, Lat: 36.40 & Long: 70.69, Depth: 169 Km, Location: Afghanistan." (ANI)

Topics
