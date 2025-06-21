Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude rattles northern Iran amid Israel war

AFP |
Jun 21, 2025 01:56 AM IST

The earthquake occurred about 37 kilometres (23 miles) southwest of Semnan city at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles)

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook northern Iran on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, as Israel pounded the country with repeated waves of air strikes.

State television said the earthquake measured 5.5 and "shook the area around the city of Sorkheh in Semnan province". (Representational)
State television said the earthquake measured 5.5 and "shook the area around the city of Sorkheh in Semnan province". (Representational)

Official news agency IRNA reported no casualties and only "minimal damage".

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) some 37 kilometres (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS said.

State television said the earthquake measured 5.5 and "shook the area around the city of Sorkheh in Semnan province".

It said the tremor was also felt in the capital Tehran, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Sorkheh.

