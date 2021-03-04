IND USA
The earthquake triggered warnings of a possible hazardous tsunami.(HT Archive)
The earthquake triggered warnings of a possible hazardous tsunami.(HT Archive)
world news

Tsunami warning issued after earthquake strikes off New Zealand

Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (180 miles) of the quake's epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:41 PM IST

A tsunami warning was issued after an earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck east of New Zealand's north island in the early hours of Friday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

The US Geological Survey initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9. It said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake's epicentre, the PTWC said.

Topics
earthquake tsunami new zealand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Hong Kong's lack of full democracy has been a regular source of political instability and public anger in the territory.(AP file photo)
Hong Kong's lack of full democracy has been a regular source of political instability and public anger in the territory.(AP file photo)
world news

China's parliament to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Official news agency Xinhua said the National People's Congress (NPC) would deliberate a draft decision on "improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region".
In just the last six months, 15 journalists have been killed in a series of targeted killings.(Representational Image / AP)
In just the last six months, 15 journalists have been killed in a series of targeted killings.(Representational Image / AP)
world news

Gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor: Afghan official

AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • In Thursday's bombing in Jalalabad, the female doctor was killed while on her way to work at the provincial hospital's maternity ward.
Former US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC.(AFP/ File photo)
Former US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC.(AFP/ File photo)
world news

Huawei CFO lawyer says Donald Trump comments a 'salvo' in trade war

AP, Vancouver
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions.
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
world news

European Union sets itself jobs, training and equality targets for 2030

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The EU executive arm said the European Union should boost employment to 78% in 2030 from 73% in 2019, halve the gap between the number of employed women and men and cut the number of young people neither working nor studying to 9% from 12.6%
World Health Organisation (WHO)(Reuters)
World Health Organisation (WHO)(Reuters)
world news

Most African countries to begin vaccination drives by end of March: WHO

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:43 PM IST
  • The world's poorest continent faces logistical and financial obstacles to securing all the vaccines it needs, but the WHO-led COVAX facility has begun to bear fruit.
Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Geographical Society in London for a speech on the dangers of landmines throughout the world.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Geographical Society in London for a speech on the dangers of landmines throughout the world.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

UK police rule out criminal inquiry into 1995 Princess Diana interview

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Diana's interview with journalist Martin Bashir, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, shocked the nation when she admitted to an affair.
"This is good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccine. They can now be vaccinated more quickly," the ministry said.(AFP)
"This is good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccine. They can now be vaccinated more quickly," the ministry said.(AFP)
world news

Germany approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people over 65 years of age

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Germany declined initially to authorise AstraZeneca's vaccine for those aged above 65, saying there was a lack of evidence from clinical trials confirming its effectiveness.
Over the last 26 years Hong Kong topped the table for all but one year -- a source of pride to the city's government which often used the accolade in its official press releases and investment brochures. But when the 2021 ranking is released later on Thursday, (AFP)
Over the last 26 years Hong Kong topped the table for all but one year -- a source of pride to the city's government which often used the accolade in its official press releases and investment brochures. But when the 2021 ranking is released later on Thursday, (AFP)
world news

Hong Kong removed from annual index of the world's freest economies

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The announcement is a reputational blow for Hong Kong and comes as Beijing ramps up its bid to quash dissent after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019.
Removing tariffs on UK-US commerce has been a priority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government as they seek a broader trade deal with President Joe Biden’s administration.(Bloomberg)
Removing tariffs on UK-US commerce has been a priority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government as they seek a broader trade deal with President Joe Biden’s administration.(Bloomberg)
world news

US suspends tariffs on UK Goods in Airbus-Boeing dispute

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The tariff suspension will last four months to “focus on negotiating a balanced settlement to the disputes”, the UK government said in a statement on Thursday.
California Highway Patrol officers investigate the crash site after a collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer truck near Holtville, California.(REUTERS)
California Highway Patrol officers investigate the crash site after a collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer truck near Holtville, California.(REUTERS)
world news

California SUV crash victims suspected of being smuggled across US-Mexico border

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Of the 13 people who died in the collision, at least 10 were Mexican nationals, and Mexicans were also among the injured, according to Mexico's foreign ministry.
Philippines started inoculations this week using 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shots donated by China.(REUTERS)
Philippines started inoculations this week using 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shots donated by China.(REUTERS)
world news

Philippines may shift to lowest quarantine level as coronavirus vaccines arrive

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The Philippines, which has the region’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday night got more than 487,000 AstraZeneca Plc. vaccines from the Covax facility, which supplies shots to poor nations.
A person being administered a shot of Covaxin during last year's clinical trials (PTI)
A person being administered a shot of Covaxin during last year's clinical trials (PTI)
world news

Zimbabwe approves Covaxin, first in Africa to okay India-made Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The Indian embassy in Zimbabwe tweeted the announcement on Thursday. On March 3, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, which has developed the shot, announced that it was 81% effective against coronavirus.
Those who ventured out found open lanes that only invited reckless driving, leading to a sharp increase in traffic-crash deaths across the country.(AP)
Those who ventured out found open lanes that only invited reckless driving, leading to a sharp increase in traffic-crash deaths across the country.(AP)
world news

US traffic deaths spike even as Covid-19 pandemic cuts miles travelled

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Detroit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • The National Safety Council estimates that 42,060 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, an 8% increase over 2019 and the first jump in four years.
The report is by a special working group set up to investigate media allegations that staff, ships or aircraft working with Frontex took part in or were near more than a dozen pushback incidents at the border between Greece and Turkey last year, mostly in the Aegean Sea.(AP)
The report is by a special working group set up to investigate media allegations that staff, ships or aircraft working with Frontex took part in or were near more than a dozen pushback incidents at the border between Greece and Turkey last year, mostly in the Aegean Sea.(AP)
world news

EU's coast guard agency Frontex involved in dozen migrant pushback incidents

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:10 PM IST
They gave Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri two months to respond or face action at the European Court of Justice.
