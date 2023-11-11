Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on a richer scale hit Pakistan on Saturday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.(File)

According to the National Center for Seismology the tremors were felt around 6:06 p.m. and struck at a depth of 10km.

Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 18:06:42 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 69.73, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan"

Further details awaited.

