Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Pakistan
Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on a richer scale hit Pakistan on Saturday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the National Center for Seismology the tremors were felt around 6:06 p.m. and struck at a depth of 10km.
Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 18:06:42 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 69.73, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan"
Further details awaited.
