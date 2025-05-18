Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pakistan's Swat district

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Swat district and surrounding areas on Sunday, ARY News reported. The tremors were felt in various parts of Swat, including Mingora and its outskirts(Reuters)

The authorities said that there was no immediate report of damage from the quake.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the tremors were recorded at a depth of 205 kilometres, with the epicentre located in the Hindukush Mountain range, a seismically active zone stretching across Afghanistan and northern areas of Pakistan.

The tremors were felt in various parts of Swat, including Mingora and its outskirts, as per ARY News.

On May 12, an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Baluchistan's capital city, Quetta.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake tremors of 4.9 magnitude were felt in Quetta and adjoining areas.

The NSMC said the epicentre of the quake was located in the west of Quetta.

Notably, Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide.