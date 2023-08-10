Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Indonesia

ANI |
Aug 10, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Indonesia on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Indonesia Earthquake: It took place around 142 km W of Tual in Indonesia at 07:30:29 (UTC 05:30).(Representational)

It took place around 142 km W of Tual in Indonesia at 07:30:29 (UTC 05:30).

According to the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 90.5 km and its epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 5.777°S and Longitude: 131.478°E respectively.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Read more: 'It was just a bribe,’ Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of accepting $20M bribe, demands impeachment

Notably, Tual is a city in Indonesia's Maluku Province that is geographically situated within the Kei Islands.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
indonesia earthquake indonesia earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP