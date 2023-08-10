'It was just a bribe,’ Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of accepting $20M bribe, demands impeachment

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump spoke to Newsmax host Eric Bolling at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, and commented on the new bank records that show the Biden family received at least $20 million from foreign nationals. FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to company. That’s according to court documents released Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

The former president said that the documents, which were obtained by the House Oversight Committee led by Republicans, prove that President Biden was bribed as vice president.

“That’s a tremendous amount of money. And nothing was done for it. It was just a bribe. It’s just a bribe – extortion and a bribe,” Trump said.

The 45th US president also mentioned the case of Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor-general who was fired after Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in US aid.

“When you see him talking about the billion dollars for the prosecutor – I’m amazed nothing was ever done. You know, you talk about quid pro quo that was quid pro quo,” Trump said.

The bank records also reveal a $3.5 million transfer on Feb. 14, 2014, from Yelena Baturina, a Russian billionaire and former Moscow first lady, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a company controlled by Hunter Biden and his former business partner Devon Archer.

Trump suggested that he believes this money actually went to Joe Biden.

“I believe it was him, indirectly or directly,” Trump said. He recalled that he brought up this issue during a debate with Joe Biden in 2020.

The 77-year-old also accused Joe Biden of being “corrupt,” “crooked” and “compromised” by China. He claimed that China paid Biden a lot more money than what the bank records show.

“But I believe that China has paid them a lot more than that. You look at University of Pennsylvania. You take a look at what’s going on over there where China pays millions and millions of dollars at Biden’s center and I guess they pay him a million dollars a year – I think they have it at $999,000 a year, that way you don’t have to maybe report because it’s under a million. But I believe we have a compromised person as president.”

The former president called Joe Biden a “Manchurian candidate” who is afraid of China.

“He’s so afraid of China. And the reason he’s afraid is because I believe they paid him a tremendous amount of money. And he doesn’t want people to find out about it,” he stated.

Trump, who is leading the polls among GOP voters for 2024, also demanded that Republicans in Congress impeach Joe Biden over the corruption allegations. He argued that the two criminal indictments against him by the Biden Justice Department are retaliation for the congressional investigations into the Biden family.

“One of the reasons they go after me is because the Republicans are going after them and going after them very, very powerfully. But something has to happen. I mean, it’s just it’s massive theft. It’s extortion. It’s – nobody’s ever seen anything like it. This is the most corrupt human being, this is the most corrupt family, for these things to be happening is not even believable.”

He also criticized some Republicans who said they had other things to worry about than impeaching Joe Biden.

“And I heard a couple of Republicans – nice people – and they said, ‘Well, we have other things to worry about.’ We have to do this. We have to deal with it. What can be more important than this?”

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that Hunter Biden gave access to his father to “oligarchs from around the world” while he was vice president. He said that Hunter Biden’s foreign associates from Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine attended one or two dinners at Café Milano in Washington with the Bidens.

“It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States,” Comer stated while releasing the first son’s bank records.