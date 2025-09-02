Another earthquake strikes Afghanistan two days after 1,400 killed

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck southeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing the GFZ. Collapsed houses are seen in an area devastated by Sunday's powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, in Dara Noor, Kunar province, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025,.(AP)

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was 34 kilometres (21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province.

The quakes come two days after a major earthquake in northern Afghanistan killed at least 1,400 people and caused widespread damage.

A 6.0-magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in several provinces, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under the rubble of homes constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood, unable to withstand the shock.

Chief Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said on X on Tuesday that 1,411 people were killed and 3,124 people were injured in the hard-hit province of Kunar alone.

“Rescue operations continue across all affected areas today. In locations where helicopters could not land, dozens of commando forces were air-dropped to pull the injured from the rubble and move them to safer ground,” a Taliban spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte had said that he feared the earthquake could have affected "hundreds of thousands".

“We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated,” Ratwatte said, while urging the international community to step forward.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the Sunday night's earthquake was about 27 kilometres (17 miles) from Jalalabad and struck just eight kilometres below the Earth's surface.