India ready to provide assistance to those hit by Afghanistan earthquake, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, which killed and injured hundreds of people. He affirmed that India stands ready to provide all possible aid and relief to the affected people. Entire villages made of fragile mud-and-stone collapsed, while landslides cut off vital routes and communication breakdowns further hampered rescue and relief efforts.(Reuters)

More than 500 people were killed and over 1000 people injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck eastern Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected.”

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed condolences on the deadly earthquake which struck Afghanistan, killing and injuring hundreds of people. He assured of Indian assistance to Afghanistan in this dark hour.

In a post on X, EAM said, "The devastating earthquake in Kunar Province of Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. Express our support and solidarity to the Afghan people as they respond to it. India will extend assistance in this hour of need. Our condolences to the families of the victims. And our prayers for early recovery of the injured."

Khaama Press, citing Taliban-run authorities, reported that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara of Kunar province were the worst hit areas. In Nangarhar province, at least nine people were killed and several others were injured.

Entire villages made of fragile mud-and-stone collapsed, while landslides cut off vital routes and communication breakdowns further hampered rescue and relief efforts.

Officials confirmed the scale of casualties and called for urgent international aid. Rescue workers and helicopters were sent in, but operations have been slowed by rough terrain and widespread infrastructure damage, Khaama Press reported.

The disaster underscores Afghanistan's persistent vulnerability to earthquakes, particularly in mountainous and remote areas. It comes less than two years after another deadly quake, highlighting the recurring threat.

Tremors were felt across several parts of Pakistan after the strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Afghanistan.