Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Sulawesi region of Indonesia

Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 07:08 pm IST

This earthquake comes just a day after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Seram in Indonesia on Wednesday.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Sulawesi region of Indonesia on Thursday, said European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to EMSC, the quake was at a depth of 30 km (19 miles).(Representational/Reuters)
According to EMSC, the quake was at a depth of 30 km (19 miles) and happened at around 13:07:02.6 UTC (around 18:37 IST).

There have no immediate reports of any casualties or damage caused due to the quake.

This comes just a day after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Seram in Indonesia on Wednesday. The earthquake was located at a depth of 15 km, while the epicenter was about 244 kilometers east northeast of Ambon and 155 kilometers from Amahai. There were no immediate reports of any major damage or casualties on Wednesday.

Before that, an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region at a depth of 98 km in July.

In May this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had struck the Northern Sumatra region of Indonesia.

Follow Us On