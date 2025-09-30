Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits off Indonesia's Java island: USGS

AFP |
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 11:17 pm IST

The epicentre of the quake, which struck around 11:49 pm (1649 GMT), was around 156 kilometres east of Surabaya, Indonesia's second largest city.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's main island of Java late Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of damages.

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)

The epicentre of the quake, which struck around 11:49 pm (1649 GMT), was around 156 kilometres east of Surabaya, Indonesia's second largest city, at a depth of 13.9 kilometres, the USGS said.

