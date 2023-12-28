Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts Japan's Kuril Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS said the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude of 44.36 and longitude of 149.23.(Representational)

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:45 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS said the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude of 44.36 and longitude of 149.23.

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 28-12-2023, 14:45:12 IST, Lat: 44.36 & Long: 149.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kuril Islands, Japan."

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.