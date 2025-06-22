Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes off coast of Hokkaido in Japan
Jun 22, 2025 03:32 AM IST
A Magnitude 6 earthquake struck off coast of Hokkaido, Japan on Sunday.
A Magnitude 6 earthquake struck off coast of Hokkaido, Japan on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
