Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes off coast of Hokkaido in Japan

Reuters |
Jun 22, 2025 03:32 AM IST

A Magnitude 6 earthquake struck off coast of Hokkaido, Japan on Sunday.

A Magnitude 6 earthquake struck off coast of Hokkaido, Japan on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) (Representational)
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) (Representational)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

