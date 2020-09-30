e-paper
Home / World News / Earthquake off Taiwan’s east coast shakes Taipei

Earthquake off Taiwan’s east coast shakes Taipei

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 5.9 quake struck at a depth of 106 kilometers (66 miles).

world Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:55 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Taipei
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pass through a subway station in Taipei, Taiwan.
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pass through a subway station in Taipei, Taiwan.(AP/ Representative image)
         

An earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, swaying buildings in Taipei, the capital.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 5.9 quake struck at a depth of 106 kilometers (66 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

An Associated Press journalist said the office building where the AP bureau is in Taipei swung slightly for about 10 to 15 seconds.

