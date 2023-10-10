Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Argentina
Reuters |
Oct 10, 2023 04:27 PM IST
The quake was at a depth of 238 km (148 miles), EMSC said.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Jujuy region of Argentina on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
The quake was at a depth of 238 km (148 miles), EMSC said.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Earthquake
- Argentina