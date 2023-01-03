UK supermarkets are selling Easter eggs, three months before. Here's why

Supermarkets in the United Kingdom have already started selling Easter eggs even though Easter is on April 9- almost three and a half months away. Major supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, and Waitrose have launched confectionary ranges related to Easter leaving many in the UK shocked, Sky News reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media users shared photos of the same as they were taken by surprise by the change. The supermarkets have said that they took the decision owing to the desire of the customers to buy the eggs ahead of time, the report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On social media, while few customers were furious about the move, some found it funny. "It's still definitely December and well within the #12DaysOfChristmas but Tesco Ealing Broadway shelves full of Easter eggs and bunnies as far as the eye can see?!" one user wrote while another said,

“Frighteningly, I was joking with my brother-in-law about this on Boxing Day, I asked him when deliveries of Easter eggs were going to start into supermarkets. You've answered my question. Did we skip Valentine's Day or have I missed it already?”

Read more: ‘Some say they’ve been waiting for…': Kabul residents decry passport delays

For the supermarkets, the decision was simple as Sainsbury's told Sky News, "Each year we stock some seasonal products in advance of the main holiday period. This is because some customers like to buy gifts and longer life items in plenty of time, or treat themselves early."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tesco spokesperson in a statement to Sky News said, "It's a few weeks until customers are able to choose from our full range of Easter products. However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early, so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail