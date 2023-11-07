‘Eco-hypocrites’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for flying on private jet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called 'eco-hypocrites' for travelling to Katy Perry's gig on a private jet owned by oil heir Michael Herd, reported The Sun. The royal couple travelled from California to Las Vegas on the jet which emits around two tons of CO2 an hour. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AFP)

Notably, Harry and Meghan often voice their concerns about environmental degradation. In 2019, Harry helped in the launch of Travalyst which boasts to promote sustainable tourism. It advertises itself as "a global initiative with the ambition to change the impact of travel, for good."

In the report by The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin exposed the hypocrisy of Harry and called him out for travelling on a private jet.

“He set up this Travalyst charity which was all about not using private planes. He’s still their patron. I think he should get the sack,” highlighted Levin.

“They think they have gotten so grand, they wouldn’t dream of taking a normal flight. They’ve got all these rich friends to pay for it. It’s worse than ‘do as I say, not as I do’ because he’s a patron of a charity," explained Levin.

“William was welcomed hugely in Singapore, which must have annoyed Harry and Meghan. This sort of behaviour is exactly why we call them eco-hypocrites,” Levin further added.

Reportedly, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and actress Zoe Saldana were also on the flight. Herd confirmed that Harry-Meghan were onboard his jet and said, “We just went to dinner and to see Katy’s last show. They’re nice people.”

Meanwhile, Harry's father King Charles III is set to celebrate his 75th birthday at Clarence House in London. As per reports, the Duke of Sussex will not attend the celebrations. Ties between the British Royal Family and Harry-Meghan continue to be strained since they shifted to the United States. After the death of Queen Elizabeth, the ties have worsened as per recent reports.