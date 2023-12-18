close_game
close_game
News / World News / Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi re-elected with 89.6% of vote

Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi re-elected with 89.6% of vote

AFP |
Dec 18, 2023 07:03 PM IST

Egypt Elections: Over 39 million had cast their ballots for Sisi, a former army chief who has ruled the most populous Arab country for a decade.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote, the election authority announced Monday.

Egypt Elections: Egypt's president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi speaks.(AFP)
Egypt Elections: Egypt's president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi speaks.(AFP)

Turnout reached an "unprecedented" 66.8 percent of voters, said authority head Hazem Badawy.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Over 39 million had cast their ballots for Sisi, a former army chief who has ruled the most populous Arab country for a decade.

The president was up against three relative unknowns in the vote held between December 10 and 12.

Runner-up Hazem Omar, who leads the Republican People's Party, received 4.5 percent of the vote.

Read more: Benjamin Netanyahu says this is the biggest challenge Israel faces amid war

Next came Farid Zahran, leader of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama from the Wafd, a century-old but relatively marginal party.

Sisi is now set to serve his third -- and, according to the constitution, final -- term in office, starting in April.

Sisi's win comes as no surprise, despite Egypt being gripped by its worst-ever economic crisis and high tensions around the Israel-Hamas war in neighbouring Gaza.

The currency has plunged and annual inflation is running at 36.4 percent, sending up prices of some food staples by the week, hurting household budgets.

Even before the current economic crisis, about two thirds of Egypt's population of nearly 106 million were living on or below the poverty line.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out