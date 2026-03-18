Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi, UAE confirm first day of Eid-ul-Fitr after crescent not sighted

Wednesday (March 18) marks the 29th day of Ramadan. Known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the end of Ramadan. The crescent moon sighting is significant, as each new month begins only after it is seen.

The Saudi Supreme Court has called on communities to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal, while in India, Eid is expected on March 20 or the following day due to moon visibility differences.

How is moon sighting done?

The Saudi Supreme Court had announced that the Shawwal crescent moon would be sighted today following traditional Sunnah practices.

As part of this, the primary observation is conducted at Sudair and Tumair, with astronomers from Al Maj’mah University tasked with locating the crescent.

The outcome of this sighting decides the start of Shawwal 1447 AH, and will confirm whether Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, March 19 or on March 20.