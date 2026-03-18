Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi, UAE confirm first day of Eid-ul-Fitr after crescent not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The Saudi Supreme Court convened to determine the start of Shawwal 1447 AH and officially set the date for Eid Al Fitr.
- 10 Sec agoKuwait confirms first day of Eid-ul-Fitr after crescent not sighted
- 6 Mins agoBahrain confirms first day of Eid-ul-Fitr
- 23 Mins agoUAE confirms first day of Eil-ul-Fitr
- 31 Mins agoQatar confirms first day of Eid Al Fitr
- 37 Mins agoSaudi Arabia announces first day of Eid-ul-Fitr
- 52 Mins agoCrescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The crescent of Shawwal was not sighted in Saudi Arabia today, thus making tomorrow the end of the month of Ramadan. The Saudi Supreme Court convened to determine the start of Shawwal 1447 AH and officially set the date for Eid Al Fitr. When is Eid-ul-Fitr usually celebrated?...Read More
Wednesday (March 18) marks the 29th day of Ramadan. Known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the end of Ramadan. The crescent moon sighting is significant, as each new month begins only after it is seen.
The Saudi Supreme Court has called on communities to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal, while in India, Eid is expected on March 20 or the following day due to moon visibility differences.
How is moon sighting done?
The Saudi Supreme Court had announced that the Shawwal crescent moon would be sighted today following traditional Sunnah practices.
As part of this, the primary observation is conducted at Sudair and Tumair, with astronomers from Al Maj’mah University tasked with locating the crescent.
The outcome of this sighting decides the start of Shawwal 1447 AH, and will confirm whether Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, March 19 or on March 20.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Kuwait confirms first day of Eid-ul-Fitr after crescent not sighted
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Kuwait has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday (March 2).
This will mark the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH, following the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Bahrain confirms first day of Eid-ul-Fitr
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Bahrain in Wednesday confirmed the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr. This was after the unsuccessful sighting of the Shawwal crescent today, following which it was announced by Saudi Arabia that Eid would be celebrated on Friday.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: UAE confirms first day of Eil-ul-Fitr
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The UAE has confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, after the completion of 30 days of Ramadan and the unsuccessful sighting of the Shawwal crescent.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Qatar confirms first day of Eid Al Fitr
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Qatar has confirmed the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying it will be celebrated on Friday.
This was after the completion of 30 days of Ramadan and the unsuccessful sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia announces first day of Eid-ul-Fitr
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: After the Shawwal crescent was not sighted today, Saudi Arabia announced that Eid Al Fitr 2026 will fall on Friday, March 20, Khaleej Times reported.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The crescent of Shawwal 1447 AH was not sighted in Saudi Arabia today. The month of Ramadan, therefore, will complete 30 days tomorrow, and Eid Al Fitr is expected to be celebrated on Friday.