Home / World News / Eiffel Tower to reopen in mid-July after suffering heavy losses
world news

Eiffel Tower to reopen in mid-July after suffering heavy losses

The operator’s representatives told Agence France-Presse that about 10,000 tourists will be able to visit per day, as opposed to 25,000 in normal times. The attraction receives 7 million visitors each year, according to its website.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The French capital’s iconic structure will reopen from July 16 to tourists eager to climb the 324-meter tower’s staircases or use its lifts, according to an announcement on Twitter.(Reuters)

The Eiffel Tower is getting ready to welcome visitors again starting in mid-July as restrictions linked to the coronavirus ease throughout France.

The French capital’s iconic structure will reopen from July 16 to tourists eager to climb the 324-meter tower’s staircases or use its lifts, according to an announcement on Twitter.

The news comes as the terraces of cafes, restaurants and bars in Paris and throughout France reopened this week. The country’s curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and French citizens can now shop for shoes and visit museums, albeit with restrictions on the number of people who can enter.

The operator’s representatives told Agence France-Presse that about 10,000 tourists will be able to visit per day, as opposed to 25,000 in normal times. The attraction receives 7 million visitors each year, according to its website.

The iron structure, which has been closed since the start of France’s second lockdown at the end of October, has suffered heavy losses and will need to be recapitalized in the coming months, according to the site operator.

Operating losses for 2020-2021 are expected to reach 120 million euros ($146 million) in total, a representative for the Societe d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel told AFP on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 in india covid-19 immunity coronavirus in india coronavirus vaccine coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP