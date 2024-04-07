El Salvador president announces 5,000 free passport scheme. Details here

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced to give 5,000 free passports to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele (AFP)

Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Bukele wrote: "We're offering 5,000 free passports (equivalent to $5 billion in our passport program) to highly skilled scientists, engineers, doctors, artists, and philosophers from abroad."

He further informed that the beneficiaries will be granted full citizen status, including voting rights. He highlighted that the passport offer scheme was aimed at ensuring the bright future of El Salvador.

"This represents less than 0.1% of our population, so granting them full citizen status, including voting rights, poses no issue.Despite the small number, their contributions will have a huge impact on our society and the future of our country," posted the El Salvador President.

Bukele highlighted that El Salvador will not charge any taxes and tariffs on moving families and assets by the beneficiaries of the free passport scheme.

"Plus, we will facilitate their relocation by ensuring 0% taxes and tariffs on moving families and assets. This includes commercial value items like equipment, software, and intellectual property."

About El Salvador

El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America. The country has a small population of less than one crore. San Salvador is the country's capital city.

El Salvador shares its borders with Guatemala and Honduras. The country also has a long coastline along the Pacific Ocean. It is also known as the Land of Volcanoes due to frequent volcanic activity in the country.

Problem of gang violence in El Salvador

El Salvador has been infamous for gang violence incidents and homicides. However, the country claims that a prolonged state of emergency declared by the government of President Nayib Bukele to fight crime gangs, has resulted in a massive drop in such violent cases.

More than 1,000 people were killed in El Salvador in 2021 and 2020, and over 2,000 in 2019, according to official data, reported Reuters.