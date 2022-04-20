Elderly Shanghai woman’s quarantine ordeal sparks outrage
- The woman and son later spent hours sitting in a hallway because the quarantine site they were sent to was out of beds, Caixin Global reported, citing a relative.
The treatment of a 92-year-old Shanghai woman who was sent to quarantine late at night has caused anger in China, underscoring the frustration that many are feeling under the nation’s strict Covid Zero rules.
Police and local officials had a locksmith force open a door to the apartment occupied by the woman and her son around 2am on Tuesday when no one responded to their knocking, the local government said on an official social media account. They acted because they feared “an accident,” and said the pair “voluntarily went downstairs” so they could leave for an isolation facility.
The government said the two were transferred to a quarantine center at 3am on Tuesday and assigned beds and provided with daily necessities. Quarantine staff there also conducted a brief health check-up for them. The government didn’t give full names of the people involved.
The incident was the topic of broad discussion on China’s internet Wednesday, with a hashtag for the government’s statement getting nearly 27 million views. Many people questioned why anyone -- let alone an elderly woman -- would need to be sent to quarantine late at night. One person described the official explanation as “laughable.”
About two thirds of the city’s 25 million residents remain under a lockdown that started about three weeks ago -- and nerves have been frayed by the experience. People have had trouble getting food, medical treatment and information about how the ordeal ends.
Residents of China’s most cosmopolitan city -- host to the nation’s biggest stock market and major financial institutions -- have clashed with police over isolation centers opening near them, and the government has censored videos of protests that have erupted in residential compounds. The US consulate ordered all of its non-essential staff to leave China during the lockdown, widening a rift between Beijing and Washington.
Shanghai has scrambled to build isolation facilities and makeshift hospitals for hundreds of thousands of people. The city has converted exhibition halls, indoor stadiums and schools into quarantine centers, and upscale hotels have been told to hand over rooms. Facilities were also being built in neighboring Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces to handle as many as 60,000 people from Shanghai.
-
Russia-Ukraine war: Over 5 million Ukrainians fled country so far, says UN
More than five million Ukrainians have now fled their country following the Russian invasion, the United Nations said Wednesday, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 5,034,439 Ukrainians had left since Russia invaded on February 24 -- an increase of 53,850 over Tuesday's total. Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been forced from their homes, including those still inside the country.
-
Netflix likely to restrict password sharing after subscriptions slump: Report
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimising password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising. Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction the streaming service has seen since it became available throughout most of the world other than China six years ago. Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.
-
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be extradited to US, says UK court
A UK court on Wednesday issued a formal order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face trial over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The decision now rests with interior minister Priti Patel, although Assange's lawyers may still appeal to the High Court if she approves the extradition.
-
'Woke': On Netflix, Elon Musk and Vivek Agnihotri on same page
Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has created a stir through his Twitter aspiration now has assailed Netflix after its shares dropped 25% on Wednesday. One of the subscribers to the belief is Elon Musk who tweeted, "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable." Another subscriber to the belief is Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri whose recent movie The Kashmir Files saw international release in abroad and huge controversy in India.
-
Canada retains mask mandate for public transport
Canada on Tuesday said it will keeping the mask mandate in place for public transportation, including airplanes, for the forseeable future, despite a similar rule being dropped in the US. Policymakers in Washington had decided last week to extend the federal mask mandate through May 3, but a US federal judge struck that down on Monday. The mandate will continue to apply for international travellers coming to Canada, including from India.
