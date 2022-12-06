'Election Karao Mulk Bachao’: Imran Khan's party to hold campaign across Pak

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to launch another campaign - ‘Election Karao Mulk Bachao’ - across the country, in a move to pressurise the Shehbaz Sharif government to conduct an early election. This comes a week after Khan had said that his party decided “not to remain part of the current political system and instead resign from all the assemblies.” The cricketer-turned-politician decided to hold the campaign during his meeting with lawmakers and office-bearers hailing from Lahore at his residence, reported Geo News.

Reportedly, the first phase of the campaign will see mass rallies and public gatherings in Lahore between December 7 and 17. The campaign will kick start with a rally in Hammad Azhar's constituency in the provincial capital city.

On November 27, during his first protest march since the assassination attempt, Khan decided to cut short his long march to Islamabad and withdraw his party legislators from all assemblies in Pakistan.

In a video posted on Twitter by his party, the former Prime Minister could be heard saying: “We don’t want to be a part of this government. I will meet all our chief ministers and our parliamentary party (leaders). And we have decided that we will be exiting all the assemblies. Instead of unleashing chaos and violence in our own country, it would be better that we exit this corrupt government.”

However, on December 4, Khan expressed his willingness to halt the dissolution of assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces if the election took place by March, reported Geo News, citing Imran Khan's interview with a Pakistani private news channel.

The 70-year-old leader has been demanding fresh elections ever since his government collapsed earlier this year when he was ousted from power after losing a confidence vote. Khan has also been accusing his successor - Shehbaz Sharif - and his allies of corruption.