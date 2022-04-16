‘Elimination of last Ukrainian troops in Mariupol…’: Zelensky's message to Russia

The ‘elimination’ of the last remaining Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city of Mariupol will put an end to the ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, as the east European nation continues to resist the invasion by its neighbour, which began on February 24.

“The elimination of our troops, our men in Mariupol will put an end to any negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Such a thing would be an impasse as we don’t deal over our territories or our people,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President’s statement came three days after more than 1,000 of its soldiers laid down arms in this southeastern port city. Though Russia, despite its numerical and technological superiority, is yet to capture Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, Mariupol is among the cities hardest hit by its military offensive.

If Russia, which is currently surrounding the city, was to capture it, this would allow Moscow to connect by land the Crimea peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, with the separatist regions in east Ukraine.

The civilians in Mariupol have been the worst hit by the crisis, as they have been left struggling for basic utilities.

Last month, Ukraine rejected Russia’s proposal to surrender Mariupol.

(With AFP inputs)