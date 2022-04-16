‘Elimination of last Ukrainian troops in Mariupol…’: Zelensky's message to Russia
The ‘elimination’ of the last remaining Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city of Mariupol will put an end to the ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, as the east European nation continues to resist the invasion by its neighbour, which began on February 24.
Click here for all live updates on Russia-Ukraine war
“The elimination of our troops, our men in Mariupol will put an end to any negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Such a thing would be an impasse as we don’t deal over our territories or our people,” Zelensky said.
Also Read | Ukraine war: Mariupol battle rages, US says war may not end in 2022
The Ukrainian President’s statement came three days after more than 1,000 of its soldiers laid down arms in this southeastern port city. Though Russia, despite its numerical and technological superiority, is yet to capture Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, Mariupol is among the cities hardest hit by its military offensive.
Also Read | Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including women, surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia
If Russia, which is currently surrounding the city, was to capture it, this would allow Moscow to connect by land the Crimea peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, with the separatist regions in east Ukraine.
The civilians in Mariupol have been the worst hit by the crisis, as they have been left struggling for basic utilities.
Last month, Ukraine rejected Russia’s proposal to surrender Mariupol.
(With AFP inputs)
-
Imran Khan a security risk to Pakistan, alleges Bilawal Bhutto's PPP
Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party on Friday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a "security risk" in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's remarks on the safety of country's nuclear assets, according to a media report. Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the country's Senate, Sherry Rehman went on to label Imran Khan as a "security risk" to the country, and urged the newly elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to try Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution.
-
Biden to host leaders of ASEAN nations in Washington on May 12-13: White House
US President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit in Washington on May 12 and 13, news agency Reuters quoted White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. The summit is being held in the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has entered the 51st straight day. The summit might witness deliberations on the situation in Ukraine and Europe.
-
Rockets fired by Pakistani forces kill six Afghans: official
At least five children and a woman were killed in an eastern Afghan province when Pakistani military forces fired rockets along the border in a pre-dawn assault Saturday, an official and a resident said. Since the Taliban seized power last year in Afghanistan, border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were carrying out attacks from Afghan soil. Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do confirmed the death toll.
-
Climate change protesters block central Paris square to protest election choices
Climate change activists forced the closure of a main square in central Paris on Saturday to protest against the environmental programmes put forward by France's remaining presidential candidates. While the cost of living is the top election theme, energy policies are closely linked to that, and incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen have put forward very different policies on the renewables sector in particular.
-
Russia bans entry to British prime minister Boris Johnson
Moscow on Saturday announced it was banning entry to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials, after London imposed sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. "This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics