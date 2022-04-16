Home/World News/ Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine's prime minister to visit Washington next week, report says
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine's prime minister to visit Washington next week, report says
LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops occupying parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south of terrorizing civilians and hunting for anyone who served in Ukraine’s military or government.
LIVE: As Russia and Ukraine enter its day 52 of the war, several parts of the war-torn country continue to be bombed. While over hundreds of people have died in the war, several have been forced to flee the country.
The bodies of more than 900 civilians have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following Russia's withdrawal — most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were "simply executed.”
Moscow continued preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.
Fighting also went on in the pummelling southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies, news agency Reuters said.
In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a 7-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional Gov. Oleh Sinehubov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.
Kyiv and its Western allies say those are bogus justifications for an unprovoked war of aggression that has driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes and led to the deaths of thousands.
Apr 16, 2022 06:17 AM IST
‘The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard,’ says Ukrainian defence ministry
"The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard. Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city," defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a televised briefing, although he said the Russians have not completely captured it.
Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine, has seen the worst fighting of the seven-week-long war. Home to 400,000 people before Russia's invasion, the city has been reduced to rubble. Thousands of civilians have died and tens of thousands remain trapped in the city.
Apr 16, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Ukraine's prime minister, finance officials to visit Washington next week: report
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and top Ukrainian finance officials will visit Washington next week during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, Reuters reported citing sources close to the matter.
Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko are slated to meet bilaterally with finance officials from the Group of Seven countries and others, and take part in a roundtable on Ukraine to be hosted by the World Bank on Thursday, the sources told Reuters.
Russian strikes pounded a military factory near Kyiv that makes the missiles Ukraine claims it used to sink the Moskva naval flagship, with Moscow on Friday vowing renewed attacks on the capital region.
Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv's regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds.
China has become the world's largest government creditor over the past decade, with its state-owned policy banks lending more to developing countries than the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank in some recent years.
Finland shares a 1,300 kilometre border with Russia. In 1917, the country had gained independence from 150 years of Russian rule. During the Second World War, its outnumbered army had fought off a Soviet invasion before a peace deal witnessed it cede several border areas to Moscow.