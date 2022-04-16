Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine's prime minister to visit Washington next week, report says

LIVE: As Russia and Ukraine enter its day 52 of the war, several parts of the war-torn country continue to be bombed. While over hundreds of people have died in the war, several have been forced to flee the country.

The bodies of more than 900 civilians have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following Russia's withdrawal — most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were "simply executed.”

Moscow continued preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Fighting also went on in the pummelling southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies, news agency Reuters said.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a 7-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional Gov. Oleh Sinehubov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies say those are bogus justifications for an unprovoked war of aggression that has driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes and led to the deaths of thousands.

