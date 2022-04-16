Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine's prime minister to visit Washington next week, report says
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine's prime minister to visit Washington next week, report says

LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops occupying parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south of terrorizing civilians and hunting for anyone who served in Ukraine’s military or government.
The remnants of a house, that residents say was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.
The remnants of a house, that residents say was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 06:17 AM IST
hindustan times.com
LIVE: As Russia and Ukraine enter its day 52 of the war, several parts of the war-torn country continue to be bombed. While over hundreds of people have died in the war, several have been forced to flee the country.

The bodies of more than 900 civilians have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following Russia's withdrawal — most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were "simply executed.”

Moscow continued preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Fighting also went on in the pummelling southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies, news agency Reuters said.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a 7-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional Gov. Oleh Sinehubov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies say those are bogus justifications for an unprovoked war of aggression that has driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes and led to the deaths of thousands.

Follow all the updates here:

  Apr 16, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    ‘The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard,’ says Ukrainian defence ministry

    "The situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard. Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city," defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a televised briefing, although he said the Russians have not completely captured it.

    Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine, has seen the worst fighting of the seven-week-long war. Home to 400,000 people before Russia's invasion, the city has been reduced to rubble. Thousands of civilians have died and tens of thousands remain trapped in the city.

  Apr 16, 2022 05:33 AM IST

    Ukraine's prime minister, finance officials to visit Washington next week: report

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and top Ukrainian finance officials will visit Washington next week during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, Reuters reported citing sources close to the matter.

    Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko are slated to meet bilaterally with finance officials from the Group of Seven countries and others, and take part in a roundtable on Ukraine to be hosted by the World Bank on Thursday, the sources told Reuters.

'Zero influence over Imran Khan': Jemima Goldsmith counters social media attacks

Jemima Goldsmith defended her past tweet celebrating former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's dismissal from the office and asked whether expressing a political opinion in the past means her home address will be published on social media.
Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith got divorced in 2004.&nbsp;(Getty Images)
Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith got divorced in 2004. (Getty Images)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:14 AM IST
HT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Imran Khan asks for donations from overseas Pakistanis to topple new govt

Ironically, Khan has asked overseas Pakistanis to donate to a party that is blaming America for overthrowing his government in Pakistan.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at rally in Peshawar.(AP)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at rally in Peshawar.(AP)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 04:07 AM IST
ANI
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 152 injured

Most of the Palestinian injuries were incurred from rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent said, at the most sensitive site in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Palestinians chant slogans and wave Hamas flags during a protest against Israel, in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.(AP)
Palestinians chant slogans and wave Hamas flags during a protest against Israel, in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.(AP)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 03:42 AM IST
Reuters
North Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade

"The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday. Kim, who died in 1994, founded the authoritarian regime now led by his grandson, Kim Jong Un.
Students and youth attend a dancing party in celebration of the 110th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung, known as 'Day of the Sun', at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.(AFP)
Students and youth attend a dancing party in celebration of the 110th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung, known as 'Day of the Sun', at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.(AFP)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 03:26 AM IST
Reuters
Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sunk

  • The Vizar plant, near the capital's international airport, was seriously damaged in the overnight strikes, an AFP journalist saw.
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a factory after a Russian attack. (File photo)(AP)
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a factory after a Russian attack. (File photo)(AP)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 03:09 AM IST
AFP
Residents of Shanghai scuffle with police over Covid policy

  • The city of 25 million and China’s economic engine room has become the heart of the country’s biggest outbreak since the peak of the first virus wave in Wuhan over two years ago, rattling the strict zero-Covid policy.
Police officers in hazmat suits stand by a vehicle transporting fencing, as residents protest over neighbouring residential compounds being turned into coronavirus disease (Covid-19) isolation facilities, in Pudong, Shanghai, China.(via REUTERS)
Police officers in hazmat suits stand by a vehicle transporting fencing, as residents protest over neighbouring residential compounds being turned into coronavirus disease (Covid-19) isolation facilities, in Pudong, Shanghai, China.(via REUTERS)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Agencies
Russia loses top warship, ramps up attacks on Kyiv

  • Russian strikes pounded a military factory near Kyiv that makes the missiles Ukraine claims it used to sink the Moskva naval flagship, with Moscow on Friday vowing renewed attacks on the capital region.
A boy rides a scooter near a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. REUTERS
A boy rides a scooter near a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. REUTERS
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Agencies
Ukraine war: Bodies of more than 900 civilians discovered in Kyiv, say officials

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv's regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds.
The remnants of a house, that residents say was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region on April 12, 2022.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
The remnants of a house, that residents say was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region on April 12, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 10:36 PM IST
AP
Russia blocks Radio France Internationale, Moscow Times websites

The Moscow Times said Russian internet providers had started to block its Russian-language site after a notice from the communications watchdog.
The Moscow Times, whose English-language website was unaffected, said in a statement the move was due to a story about the conflict in Ukraine. (Representational image)&nbsp;
The Moscow Times, whose English-language website was unaffected, said in a statement the move was due to a story about the conflict in Ukraine. (Representational image) 
Published on Apr 15, 2022 09:53 PM IST
Reuters
China avoids bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as their debt deepens: Report

China has become the world's largest government creditor over the past decade, with its state-owned policy banks lending more to developing countries than the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank in some recent years.
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(HT_PRINT)
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 09:20 PM IST
ANI | , Beijing
‘An attack on enemy’s imperial ambitions': Ukraine on Moskva ship ‘strike’

Russia-Ukraine war: The Ukrainian army, however, also acknowledged that the offensive will lead to Russia taking revenge for the attack.
FILE PHOTO: The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea November 16, 2021.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea November 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 09:10 PM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Finland 'highly likely' to apply to NATO after Russia's 'consequences' warning

Finland shares a 1,300 kilometre border with Russia. In 1917, the country had gained independence from 150 years of Russian rule. During the Second World War, its outnumbered army had fought off a Soviet invasion before a peace deal witnessed it cede several border areas to Moscow.
Finland's Minister of European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen said her country would "highly likely" apply for NATO membership.(AFP)
Finland's Minister of European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen said her country would "highly likely" apply for NATO membership.(AFP)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 08:01 PM IST
HT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
More than 150 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap

Israeli police said "dozens of masked men" marched into Al-Aqsa setting off fireworks before crowds hurled stones towards the Western Wall -- considered the holiest site where Jews can pray.
Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:43 PM IST
AFP
395 dead, dozens missing after 'apocalyptic' floods batter South Africa

"Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
Men gesture while women fill buckets with water from a stream in the Inanda district of Durban, on April 15, 2022, near a waterfall created by a collapsed road. &nbsp;(Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)(AFP)
Men gesture while women fill buckets with water from a stream in the Inanda district of Durban, on April 15, 2022, near a waterfall created by a collapsed road.  (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)(AFP)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 06:16 PM IST
AFP
