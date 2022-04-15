Ukraine war: Bodies of more than 900 civilians discovered in Kyiv, say officials
The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday.
Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv's regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds.
“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said. “The number of killed civilians has surpassed 900 — and I emphasize, these are civilians, whose bodies we have discovered and handed over for forensic examination.”
He added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves.
“The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said.
According to Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha had been gathering up and burying bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.
-
More than 150 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap
More than 150 people were wounded Friday in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the first face-off in the area since the start of Ramadan. Witnesses said Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces, who fired rubber-coated bullets and sound grenades. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 153 people were hospitalised and "dozens of other injuries" were treated at the scene. Israeli police said at least three officers were hurt.
-
395 dead, dozens missing after 'apocalyptic' floods batter South Africa
The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck. "Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
-
Police arrest suspect in recent attacks on Sikh men in New York
Police in Queens, New York City, have arrested a 19-year-old youth for The accused, Vernon Douglas' alleged involvements in attacks on three Sikh men, in two separate incidents, both of which took place in April. The accused, Vernon Douglas, was arrested on Thursday from Brooklyn, two days after two Sikh men were assaulted in Queens. While 20-year-old Hezekiah Coleman was arrested on the day of the crime, Douglas was absconding.
-
Russia warns US & allies against arming Ukraine: Report
Russia on Friday warned the United States against arming Ukraine, warning of unpredictable consequences as the war entered the 51st day, The Washington Post reported. According to the news report, the document written in Russian titled as 'On Russia's concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime' was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington.
-
'Like I'm back in 90s': Jemima reacts to anti-Imran Khan protest targetting her
Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan as she shared the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17. Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004. Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith have two children. Following her divorce with Imran Khan, Jemima left Pakisran and settled in London.
