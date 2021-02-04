Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to Dogecoin
Cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged more than 50% on Thursday after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted his support for it, two days after he said he was to take a break from Twitter "for a while".
Dogecoin jumped to $0.05798 according to data on blockchain and cryptocurrency website Coindesk. Musk first tweeted "Doge" and immediately followed it up with "Dogecoin is the people’s crypto".
The Tesla chief's tweets about certain companies and cryptocurrencies have sent their prices soaring in recent weeks. Shares in GameStop, Etsy and CD Projekt have jumped following comments on his Twitter account about them.
In the crypto world, him putting a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter bio sent the most popular currency flying last Friday. He has since taken the tag off.
Meanwhile, rival cryptocurrency ethereum is also on a record setting spree as investors buy it before the launch of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.
Ethereum rose to record high of $1,698.56 before giving up some of those gains to trade 2.7% lower in early london trading. Bitcoin, the most popular crypto currency, also fell 1.2% to $37,184.
Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction with more mainstream investors. The euphoria boosted the total market value of all cryptocurrencies above $1 trillion for the first time earlier in January.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel's Netanyahu postpones planned visits to UAE, Bahrain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia asks for UN Probe into new China Uighur abuse claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK begins world-first alternate dosing Covid-19 vaccine trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to Dogecoin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After India, Turkey rejects global criticism in domestic matters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook blocked in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained by military: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US mulls using law designed to prosecute Mafia against Capitol rioters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Super-rich and punctual Switzerland is also behind on Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michigan Republican Peter Meijer defends impeachment vote to upset voters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developers claim it reduces Covid-19 transmission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US warship sails by sensitive Taiwan Strait as US navy deploys carrier to Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests, access to internet ‘hallmarks of thriving democracy’, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO preparing to deliver vaccines across Syria from April despite conflict
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox