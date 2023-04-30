Home / World News / Elon Musk takes stand against ‘woke mind virus’; ‘If you question anything…’

Elon Musk has asked people to be cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic while sharing thoughts on social media. In a recent interview with Fox News' ‘Real Time’ host Bill Maher, the Twitter CEO talked about a phenomenon which he termed ‘woke mind virus’ and why he suggested that ‘if we don’t deal with this, nothing else can get done'.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk(Fox News)
"I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic and anything that results in the suppression of free speech," Musk said in during the interview, a portion of which was shared by Maher on his Twitter account.

Musk believes that raising questions in today's time leads to what could be called as ‘cancel culture’, where people withdraw their support from public figures or celebrities if they are found to have done something which is considered socially unacceptable.

"I think are very dangerous is that it's anti-meritocratic. You can't question things. Even the questioning is bad. So, you know, another way… [it's almost synonymous] with cancel culture," Musk said. He added that the ‘woke mind virus’ and it been ‘a long time brewing’, starting from ‘indoctrination’ at college campus-level which is also a potential source of this.

He also dismissed being called a ‘conservative’ and described himself as a moderate comparing his body of work was around sustainable energy for protecting the earth from climate change which is ‘not exactly far right’.

