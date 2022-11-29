Elon Musk’s ex-wife disputes this claim of his on firstborn child

Elon Musk’s first wife, Justine Musk, disputed the Twitter boss’s account of their first-born’s death, claiming that it was her — and not him — who was holding their 10-week-old son in her arms as he was taken off life support.

After Elon Musk used their son Nevada Alexander’s death to explain his reasoning for keeping Alex Jones off Twitter, Justine swooped in and disputed his claim that their son died in his arms.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame," Elon Musk had tweeted in response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Alex Jones as the he reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

“A SIDS-related incident that put him on life support. He was declared brain-dead. And not that it matters to anyone except me, because it is one of the most sacred and defining moments of my life, but I was the one who was holding him," Justine Musk said.

Alex Jones gained notoriety after claiming that family members of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting were “crisis actors” hired in a ploy to enact greater gun control in the US. The host and his company has been ordered to pay $1.44bn in damages to the families for promoting the false conspiracy theory. Alex Jones was also permanently banned from several major tech platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, as a result of violating their terms of service.

