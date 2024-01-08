Elon Musk reacts to drug use claims as SpaceX management expresses concerns: ‘Not even…’

Billionaire Elon Musk received backlash after top executives from his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, expressed concern over his drug use, reported The Wall Street Journal. However, Elon Musk has since denied these claims. SpaceX, Tesla founder Elon Musk responds to claims of drug use. (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Elon Musk has now come out to address the claims made by the report and denied all the allegations and concerns posed by the Tesla and SpaceX top management. Musk, who also owned social media platform X, said “not even trace quantities” of drugs were found in his system in the past.

The Tesla founder said no drugs were ever detected in his system over three years of random drug testing, responding to a tweet on X. This comes after The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming people have observed the drug usage by Musk.

Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro responded to The Wall Street Journal report, and said that the article was reporting "false facts". Spiro said that Musk had undergone drug testing in the past, when he was seen smoking marijuana on the Joe Rogan podcast in 2018.

After the clips of Musk smoking marijuana sparked controversy, the billionaire had downplayed the incident by saying that he had only taken "one puff". He had also told his biographer Walter Isaacson that he "doesn't really like doing illegal stuff."

Spiro said that ever since Rogan's podcast in 2018, not even a single trace of these substances have been found in Musk's drug tests. The SpaceX founder, in the past, had admitted to taking ketamine, a drug used to treat depression.

Elon Musk's alleged drug use at parties

A report by The Wall Street Journal claimed that Elon Musk has indulged in drug usage in the past, taking LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic drugs at parties frequently, where guests had to sign non-disclosure agreements and give up their phones.

The report also said that Musk threw a party in 2018 in Los Angeles where he took multiple acid tablets. The report also claimed that a year later, Musk was at a party in Mexico where he used magic mushrooms.

Some executives of Tesla and SpaceX were concerned with the reported drug usage of Musk, and expressed fear that this type of behaviour could harm his companies, reported WSJ.