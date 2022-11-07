Home / World News / Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in US midterm elections

Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in US midterm elections

world news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 10:03 PM IST

Elon Musk on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for the US Congress in Tuesday's midterm election.

Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in US midterm elections(MINT_PRINT)
Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in US midterm elections(MINT_PRINT)
Reuters |

Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk, the world's richest person, on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for the U.S. Congress in Tuesday's midterm election.

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic," Musk said on Twitter.

Since Musk's takeover of Twitter, civil rights groups have criticized the Tesla CEO's stance on content moderation over his absolutist free speech stance, which they expect to increase the volume of misinformation and hate speech on the platform.

President Joe Biden's Democrats face a steep battle to retain control of Congress in Tuesday's vote.

Also read: A warning on Twitter 'parody' as account of user impersonating Musk is suspended

Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls suggest Republicans have a very strong chance of winning a House majority, with control of the Senate likely to be closer fought.

Musk has previously said he would vote for Republicans but says he backs moderates on both sides of the aisle.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!", Musk added on Twitter.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk
elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out