Elon Musk's Taj Mahal tweet prompts mother Maye to share anecdote from 1954: 'only people to ever...'
- The speculations of Tesla chief Elon Musk visiting India in near future gained traction after his Twitter remark post got viral.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, shared an interesting anecdote about the billionaire’s grandparents who flew to the Taj Mahal on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954. Maye Musk said that Elon’s grandparents, Joshua Haldeman and Wyn Haldeman, were the only people to complete this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS.
Maye's tweet came after the world's richest man expressed his fondness for Indian architecture. Elon Musk replied to a tweet on the facade detail of Agra Fort: “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”
To this, his mother, a model and dietician, said: “In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto ’Live dangerously…. carefully.’”
Also Read | How ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ theory gathered steam in Uttar Pradesh
She also shared photographs of her parents in which her mother, Wyn, can be seen posing in front of the iconic Taj Mahal, which is often touted as one of the wonders of the world. In another undated picture, Elon Musk’s grandfather, Joshua, can be seen standing in front of a single-engine propeller plane.
A user replied: “For all the people querying what's going on here, the story about the previous Musk generation going on a dangerous world tour to see the best of the world in a tiny plane is really inspiring, pioneering and why I think we should have a bit more belief in ourselves.”
But not everyone was impressed with the story.
“And subjugate a lot of black folks to pay for it all. So inspiring!!” tweeted a user.
-
Danish Siddiqui, Ukraine journalists among those honoured. Pulitzer winners list
The Pulitzer Prize Board recognised on Monday Ukrainian journalists for their "courage, endurance and commitment to truthful" coverage of Russia's invasion of their country, which began on February 24. The prestigious awards also honoured US media giant The Washington Post, for its coverage of the January 6, 2021 riots- when a mob of supporters of former US president Donald Trump attacked the Capitol Building in Washington.
-
Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction
Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction. Held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, it was sold by Christie's at an auction in New York. Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $200 million. Warhol died in 1987.
-
Sri Lanka sees most violent day in recent weeks; PM quits, MP dies: 10 points
Sri Lanka saw its most violent day in recent weeks as prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit from his post on Monday and clashes - far and wide - claimed at least five lives and left over 200 injured. There have also been calls for president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. Here are ten points on the Sri Lanka crisis: 1. The country has been struggling to meet the basic needs of the people.
-
Pakistan reports 1st case of Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1: Report
Pakistan on Monday reported the first case of Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries, said the National Institute of Health in a statement, reported ARY News. "NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries," tweeted the health body.
-
Putin doesn't know way out of war: Biden as US revives WW-2 era Act for Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin does not know his way out of the war, Joe Biden said on Monday as the United States tries to speed up aid for Ukraine, which is in its 11th week of Europe's worst conflict in decades. Biden, who was speaking at a Washington fundraiser, said Putin's mistaken belief was that NATO and the European Union will break up due to the war, news agency Reuters reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics