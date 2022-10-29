Home / World News / Largest US automaker halts paid advertising on Twitter as Elon Musk takes over

Largest US automaker halts paid advertising on Twitter as Elon Musk takes over

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:06 AM IST

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: GM Motors Co said in a statement that it had temporarily halted paid ads on the social media platform.

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: A phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo.(AFP)
Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: A phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

US' largest automaker has pulled paid advertising on Twitter after Tesla chief Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company on Friday. Elon Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" and "let the good times roll" before a tweet on announcing the setting up of the content moderation council on the social media platform.

Following Elon Musk's takeover, GM Motors Co said in a statement that it had temporarily halted paid ads on the social media platform as a "normal course of business".

The automaker said it was "engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership".

"Customer care interactions on Twitter will continue", it said.

Read more: Elon Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

Elon Musk completed his 44 billion dollar deal and reportedly sacked Twitter's chief executive and two other top bosses and then tweeted that the social media platform will form a moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints" and that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements" will be made before it meets.

Although, in a later tweet Elon Musk said that the company had "not yet" made any changes to its content moderation policies.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
elon musk twitter
elon musk twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out