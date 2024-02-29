Elon Musk's ‘civilization at stake’ warning against Big Tech AI giants

Tech mogul Elon Musk has sounded the alarm, cautioning that society hangs in the balance amidst a growing battle against Big Tech AI. Elon Musk(REUTERS)

A social media user sparked a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) about the purported collusion among Big Tech AI giants, suggesting they're working in tandem to establish a government-protected cartel. The user argued that despite outward differences, these companies share the same ideology, agenda, and plan, leaving no room for true differentiation.

“And they are lobbying as a group with great intensity to establish a government protected cartel, to lock in their shared agenda and corrupt products for decades to come,” the user wrote.

“The only viable alternatives are Elon, startups, and open source — all under concerted attack by these same big companies and aligned pressure groups in DC, the UK, and Europe, and with vanishingly few defenders,” the user added.

The post gained traction swiftly, resonating with many concerned individuals.

One user commented: “The stakes are high, we need to fight.”

Musk, who is quite active on the social media platform X he owns, responded: "Indeed, our whole civilization is at stake."

Musk has echoed similar concerns in the past, highlighting the dangers of population collapse as a looming threat to humanity.

Last year he wrote: "Most people think we have too many people on the planet, but actually, this is an outdated view.

"Assuming there is a benevolent future with AI, I think the biggest problem the world will face in 20 years is population collapse."