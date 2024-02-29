 ‘Change coming to algorithm’: Musk's X to prioritise pinned post visibility - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / 'Change coming to algorithm': Musk's X to prioritise pinned post visibility

‘Change coming to algorithm’: Musk's X to prioritise pinned post visibility

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 29, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Once the update is made, a user's pinned post will be visible to all their followers.

A ‘change is coming’ to the recommendation algorithm of Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) so that a post pinned by a user to their profile, is visible to all their followers, the billionaire announced on Thursday.

The logo of US online social media and social networking service X - formerly Twitter. (AFP)

“This only applies to one pinned post every ~48 hours to prevent gaming of the system,” Musk wrote on the social network.

While Musk's announcement is not clear on when exactly the change will be made – whether the algorithm in the process of being modified or will be modified in near future – it comes around a week after he first declared that such a move was in the pipeline.

“When you pin a post, it is now automatically added to your highlights section. Soon, we will adjust the algorithm to prioritize showing pinned posts to your followers. This will only work once per day to prevent gaming of the system,” he wrote on the platform on February 21.

What is a ‘pinned post’?

As the name shows, such a post is ‘pinned’ to the top of a person's profile, and is the first post one sees on visiting that profile. It can be an individual post by that user; a reply, or a repost.

How to pin a post?

(1.) Open the app and tap your profile icon on the top left.

(2.) Tap ‘Profile’.

(3.) Swipe to the post you want to be pinned.

(4.) Tap ‘More’ on the top-right of the post.

(5.) Click ‘Pin to Profile’ and ‘Pin’ in the pop-up message.

