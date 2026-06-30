Monsoon steps into UP, temp drops 5 to 7° C in many cities

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in UP on Tuesday, the last day of June, after a 12-day delay. Conditions are now favourable for its further advancement in more parts of UP over the next 2 to 3 days, the weatherman said. Prayagraj finally received much-needed relief as heavy showers accompanied by strong winds lashed the city on Tuesday evening. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Earlier, IMD forecasts had suggested its arrival a little earlier, but the monsoon system originating over the Bay of Bengal remained stalled along the Bihar border for over two weeks due to a lack of favourable conditions.

With the onset of the monsoon in the state, maximum temperatures dropped by 5 to 7° C in many cities across the state. Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 which is 3.8 degrees below normal. It fell by 7.6 degrees from the previous day when it was 39.7° C. The minimum temperature was 28.4° C.

The forecast for the state capital on Wednesday is a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/ thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 31 and 25° C, respectively. IMD issued a warning that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places.

The state forecast is that rain/ thundershowers are very likely at many places over Uttar Pradesh. Warning of thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with gusty winds (speed 40 to 50 kmph) is likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in West Uttar Pradesh and heavy rain is likely over East Uttar Pradesh.

Monsoon rainfall across UP during July and August is expected to remain slightly below normal under the influence of El Niño.

The first half of July is expected to bring widespread monsoon rainfall across Purvanchal, Central Uttar Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh, providing relief after the prolonged delay.

However, monsoon activity may weaken slightly during the second half of the month. Overall, July rainfall is expected to remain about 5% below normal. The monsoon is expected to weaken further in August, with rainfall likely to remain up to 8% below normal.

In the last 24 hours, in East UP district Gonda received 49.8 mm rainfall, Kheri 47.3 mm, Ayodhya 34.5 mm, Ambedkarnagar 30.1 mm, Shrawasti and Sant Kabir Nagar 28.6 mm each, Basti 20.9 mm. While in West UP, Lalitpur 33.6 and Bareilly 33.2 mm were among the major cities that received good rainfall.

Driest June for UP in 3 years

This year’s June was the driest in last three years. Till June 30, the state received only 43.9 mm of rainfall. This year, 35 UP districts experienced large rainfall deficits, ranging from -60% to -99%. These districts include Lucknow (-80%), Kaushambi (-100%), and Varanasi (-95%). Additionally, 28 districts saw deficit rainfall between -20% and -59%, while 11 districts, including Agra, Mathura, Gonda, and Etah, received normal rainfall (19% to -19%).