Elon Musk's SpaceX postpones highly anticipated Starship V3 test flight due to hydraulic pin issue

Elon Musk's SpaceX postponed the 12th uncrewed test flight of its Starship rocket, the debut of a redesigned vehicle, Starship V3, on Thursday (local time), as the hydraulic pin holding the tower arm did not retract. The centi-billionaire said that if the issue is resolved soon, SpaceX will try another launch on Friday (local time). Following the postponement of the highly anticipated launch, SpaceX said it will give the Starship launch another try on Friday (local time). (X/@SpaceX)

The Starship liftoff was scheduled for 6:30 pm CT (Thursday, local time) -- 5:00 am (Friday, IST), from SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas. However, minute-by-minute delay eventually led to the postponement of the launch.

The launch was already rescheduled once from 4:00 am IST.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said after the delay, "Failure today will not affect the schedule by more than a month or so."

Following the postponement of the highly anticipated launch, SpaceX said it will give the Starship launch another try on Friday (local time).

"The hydraulic pin holding the tower arm in place did not retract. If that can be fixed tonight, there will be another launch attempt tomorrow at 5:30 CT," Musk added.

Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket, collectively referred to as Starship, represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.