Emily Hand: Girl, 8, who was reportedly killed by Hamas now believed to be a hostage in Gaza

The 8-year-old Irish-Israeli girl who was reportedly declared dead during the Hamas attack on October 7, is now believed to be alive and held hostage in Gaza. Only a month ago, Emily Hand's father expressed his “relief” over her death, saying that it was a “blessing” that she was killed instead of being kidnapped. In an emotional interview, Thomas Hand opened up on her apparent death, saying, “She was either dead or in Gaza, and if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza, that is worse than death… so death was a blessing.”

8-year-old Emily Hand is believed to be alive and held hostage in Gaza(Tom Hand via CNN)

However, Emily's family received the news that their daughter was still alive and among those kidnapped on October 31, as per the Times of Israel. Emily's half-sister Natalie, 26, said, “We were told that she had been murdered. We were in mourning. On October 31, they told us that it was highly likely that she had been abducted.”

The Irish Embassy in Israel also confirmed that Emily was not murdered, instead, she had been abducted. Natalie said in a direct message to her sister Emily, “I want to tell you that we are doing everything to get you home. We know you are being held hostage. We love you so much and miss you.”

On Sunday, Natalie's boyfriend Natty Virado confirmed that Israeli intelligence believes that there is a “high chance” that Emily is being held in Gaza along with her friend and the friend's mother. Virado, 28, said, “This story just keeps piling up. This nightmare is coming to life. Thomas is holding up, we’re all holding up. Everyone in the family is dealing with their own grief and doing their best,” as per the Irish Times.

