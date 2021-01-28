English Covid-19 infections starting to fall, but prevalence still high: Study
The number of Covid-19 infections in England is starting to fall, possibly reflecting the impact of a new lockdown, but cases are not coming down quickly enough and prevalence remains very high, a large study showed on Thursday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday indicated that the Covid-19 lockdown in England would last until at least March 8, dashing any lingering hopes that schools would be able to fully reopen in February.
The Imperial College London study found that the numbers infected with coronavirus are at their highest since the study began last May.
The authors of the study, which is known as REACT-1, said they had found that any effect of the English lockdown, introduced on Jan. 5, had been slow in lowering prevalence of infections, with the impact uneven across regions.
"It seems to be coming down in the last few days so we are heartened by that," Professor Paul Elliott, director of the programme at Imperial, told reporters, after interim results published last week found no evidence of decline in the first days of lockdown.
"But ... we really need to get prevalence down more quickly, because the pressure on the NHS (National Health Service) is very extreme right now."
For the study for the period of between Jan. 6 and 22, national prevalence was 1.57%, or 157 per 10,000 people infected, with prevalence highest in London at 2.83%.
But by the end of the period, London and other areas of the South were showing declines in prevalence, whereas there was clear evidence of a growth in cases in the East Midlands. The pattern in other regions was that prevalence was flat.
Health Minister Matt Hancock said the findings were "a stark reminder of the need to remain vigilant".
The United Kingdom as a whole has recorded 101,887 deaths from Covid-19 - the world's fifth-highest official toll.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English Covid-19 infections starting to fall, but prevalence still high: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In multiple messsages, Joe Biden warns Beijing over expansionism
- That stance was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Saturday that the contested islands were covered by the US-Japan Security Treaty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
- The department did not cite any specific plots, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” for weeks after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK high streets are emptying at the fastest pace on record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Tony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-China can work together on areas like climate change: Tony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African variant: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some US states to ease coronavirus restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to stop recommending political groups to users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced
- Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin to let H-1B spouses work
- The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty after former President Donald Trump’s administration sought to take away their work authorisation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in touch with RAW since 2008: Pakistan
- Durrani has faced problems from Pakistan’s military establishment since he co-authored the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific
- In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox