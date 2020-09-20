e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Envelope addressed to White House contained poison ricin: Official

Envelope addressed to White House contained poison ricin: Official

Federal investigators were working to determine where the enveloped originated and who mailed it. The FBI, the Secret Service and the US Postal Inspection Service were leading the investigation.

world Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:01 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety.”
In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety.” (Reuters image)
         

Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, the official said.

A preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans, the official said.

The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Federal investigators were working to determine where the enveloped originated and who mailed it. The FBI, the Secret Service and the US Postal Inspection Service were leading the investigation.

In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety.” A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived.

Authorities said the man, William Clyde Allen III, sent the envelopes with ground castor beans to the president, FBI Director Christopher Wray, along with then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, then-CIA Director Gina Haspel, Adm. John Richardson, who at the time was the Navy’s top officer, and then-Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.

In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.

tags
top news
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In